Italian sports car maker Automobili Lamborghini is not always open to experiments. The company is sticking to the naturally-aspirated engine while many of its rivals moved on to the turbo-powered engines.

The company is planning to stick on to this strategy when it comes to autonomous driving as well.

Most automakers are racing to bring self-driving cars to the masses. However, Lamborghini is not interested in the trend.

"If you buy a Lamborghini, you buy it to have fun and enjoy the driving," said Maurizio Reggiani, the head of the Raging Bull's research and development department, in an interview with Digital Trends.

"If we're talking real autonomous driving, I think we (Lamborghini) will be the last brand to offer it," Reggiani cleared his company's stand on autonomous driving.

However, Lamborghini is leaving the door open to in-car connectivity.

The company is on verge of showcasing its SUV model, the Urus. It will boast of more technologies that need to be part of an SUV package.

"We will have adaptive cruise control, we will have a camera, and we will have lane-keeping systems. Every feature available in a premium car will be available in the Urus, but nothing that comes close to real autonomous driving," Reggiani explained.

Lamborghini also not interested in moving towards electric supercars.

Stefano Domenicali, the CEO of Lamborghini, has earlier said his company will shift attention to developing hybrids, but it will also seek to fully exploit the potential of V10 and V12 naturally aspirated engines.

"I don't see electric to be an immediate development in the super sports car segment, but hybridization for sure will come, in the next five years for sure," Autonews.com. quoted Domenicali as saying.

Source- Digital Trends