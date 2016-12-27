After an Indian woman approached the Indian Embassy in Oslo, Norway, claiming that her five-year-old son Aryan was taken away by Norwegian authorities over accusations of child abuse, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has taken up the matter.

On Tuesday, she tweeted, "Our Ambassador in Norway is meeting the Norwegian authorities today reg Aryan. I refuse to accept that foster parents can take better care of the child than the natural parents. The foster parents are totally ignorant of the Indian culture and our food habits. We want restoration of Aryan to his natural parents. This is our firm stand and Indian Ambassador will convey this to the Norwegian authorities."

Gurvinderjit Kaur and her husband Anil Kumar — a Norwegian national — have alleged that the authorities took away the child, also a Norwegian national, on frivolous complaint of abuse. Kumar has hired a Norwegian lawyer to take up the case.

The child was reportedly taken away from his kindergarten on December 13 without informing the parents and Kaur was taken into police custody for questioning for three hours.

The MEA can take up the matter with Norway since Kaur, an Indian national, has approached the government.

"The ministry is fully aware of the issue and our embassy in Oslo is following up the matter. Our Ambassador has already established contact with the father who is a Norwegian citizen as is the child. The Mother, however, happens to be an Indian passport holder. Following the custody by the Norway child welfare services, legal proceedings are currently underway regarding the continuation of such custody," MEA official spokesperson Vikas Swarup had said earlier.

The Indian Ambassador to Norway Debraj Pradhan has sent a report to Sushma Swaraj.

Aryan is in the custody of Norway Child Protection Agency 'Barnevernet' since December 13. The parents have complained that while Aryan is fond of Indian food he is daily served porridge and bread. The five year old was also psychologically stressed when they saw him in the custody of Norwegian authorities.

The Norwegian embassy in New Delhi told India to maintain "restraint" as the matter was being handled with "complete sensitivity and awareness."