The stunning phenomenon called waterspout, witnessed at the harbour in the coastal city of Sanremo, located in north-western Italy, has been captured on camera.

Earlier on Friday December 1, the waterspout transformed into a tornado on land and caused damage to property in the Italian city.

Waterspouts are funnels of mist and clouds which form over a water body and start spinning. On an average, these phenomena last for a span of five to ten minutes.

Many people who witnessed the rare natural phenomenon shot its video and shared on social media.

Have a look at the bizarre phenomenon in this footage:

Tromba marina a San Remo 1 dicembre 2017 pic.twitter.com/l4qkHL5Cs4 — stefania (@steasdami) December 2, 2017

According to a BBC report, the devastation took place at a harbour in Sanremo after which it quickly moved inland, causing damage to roofs and vehicles within a few minutes.

Other media reports revealed that this phenomenon did not cause any serious injury to any person.

#tornado#day#sanremo #liguria#italy A post shared by Rudi G. (@rudi.grg) on Dec 1, 2017 at 4:21am PST

"The beach was closed on the popular Italian Riviera tourist destination, while there were also reports of shattered windows, falling chimneys and damage to vehicles," a report by The Telegraph stated.

Check out this YouTube video to see the dramatic phenomenon: