SBS romantic thriller While You Were Sleeping returns with episodes 7 and 8 this Thursday, October 5, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will probably revolve around the rivalry between Nam Hong Joo and Park So Yoon.

The female lead helped the high school student and her mother just because she heard about her abusive father from prosecutor Jung Jae Chan. She offered them shelter and also encouraged them to fight for justice.

Although Park So Yoon's mother was thankful to the female lead and her mother, the high school student found it difficult to get along with Nam Hong Joo. They argued about everything and, most importantly, they had a difference in opinion about the abilities of prosecutor Jung Jae Chan.

Also read Temperature Of Love episodes 13 and 14 preview, spoilers

Industry insiders have claimed that viewers will get to watch more of their fights in the upcoming episodes. According to a source, the sequence between the female lead and the high school student will keep viewers glued to the screens.

"Hong Joo and So Yoon's squabbling over their 'bathroom incident' adds an endearing entertainment to the drama. Tune into tonight's episode to see who comes out on top," Soompi quoted an insider as saying.

Meanwhile, the promo for While You Were Sleeping episodes 7 and 8 shows Nam Hong Joo encouraging Jung Jae Chan. The video begins by shows Lee Yoo Bum threatening So Yoon's mother. "Your daughter is going to lose her talent, her future and everything," he says.

But Do Geum Sook confidently tells the lawyer she will get the prosecutor's help and do anything for it. The statement makes the high school student angry and she pleads with her mother to stop begging to everyone.

The footage also shows the male protagonist getting stressed out because of the domestic violence case. "Because of Park Joon Mo's case I did not even sleep properly. I want to be a brave man like my father," he says.

Click here to watch While You Were Sleeping episodes 7 and 8 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.