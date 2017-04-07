Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad started their IPL 2017 campaign in a brilliant manner, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of the competition. The likes of Ashish Nehra, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh contributed majorly towards SRH first points of IPL 2017.

Nehra took two wickets while Shikhar and Yuvraj scored 40 and 62 runs respectively in the first match.

The trio was seen in a video, which was posted by Shikhar on Instagram, and it was all fun and games for the SRH players, who seem to be pretty good with their dancing shoes on as well.

Yuvraj, do you need to tell him to dance? He is one of the most loved players in the Indian cricket team and is often seen shaking a leg at various parties.

Though one might not have seen Shikhar dance much, the opener, who loves dancing down the track while batting, has the moves in his armoury. Shikhar, as seen in the video, is a good dancer. While Nehra, who is seen in the backdrop (in the video), looks a bit uncomfortable the seamer is also enjoying his dancing stint.

Naach Basanti Naach, Jab TAk Tere Paer Chalengey Tab Tak Inki Saansein#gabbar ???? A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

However, this video could be a part of some promo or may be some advertisement as there are two other people in the video as well, who look like choreographers. They are seen asking the trio to dance in a particular way.

The SRH players, after a fine start, will once again try to deliver the goods for the franchise, who will be in action against Gujarat Lions on Sunday.

Will we once again witness the stars of that Sunday match dance? Is this their post-match ritual? We will have to wait and watch.