Watch unarmed shopkeeper fending off knife-wielding robbers in Northampton
Two masked, knife-wielding robbers from Northampton got more than they bargained for.Shopkeeper of the place they were about to raid, single-handedly fended off the two robbers by throwing items from the shelves to chase them out. The incident took place in Kettering Road at 10.30pm on 26 October.