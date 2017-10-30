Two masked, knife-wielding robbers from Northampton got more than they bargained for.Shopkeeper of the place they were about to raid, single-handedly fended off the two robbers by throwing items from the shelves to chase them out. The incident took place in Kettering Road at 10.30pm on 26 October.
Watch unarmed shopkeeper fending off knife-wielding robbers in Northampton
- October 30, 2017 15:09 IST
