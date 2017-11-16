Entering the filmdom without any godfathers in the industry to boast of, actor Tovino Thomas managed to occupy a space of his own in the Mollywood. By essaying a few remarkable roles, he has has now become one of the bankable actors in Malayalam with many promising projects lined up for the next year. One among them is director Aashiq Abu's next, titled Mayanadhi.

As announced earlier, the makers of the romantic entertainer have now released its official trailer at 5 pm on Thursday, November 16. The two minute video features Tovino and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among many others.

Mayanadhi is the second project of Aishwarya, who rose to fame with her debut performance opposite Nivin Pauly in the family entertainer Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela, directed by debutant Althaf Salim.

Meanwhile, promising youngsters among the cast and crew make Mayanadhi one of the most anticipated films in Malayalam. While hitmaker Amal Neerad has penned its story, the script has been co-written by Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Nair. Music composer Rex Vijayan, editor Saiju Sreedharan and cinematographer Jayesh Mohan are also part of the movie.

Mayanadhi is co-produced by Aashiq and Amal under the banner of OPM Dream Mill Cinemas in association with Amal Neerad Productions. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres as a Christmas release on December 22.

Watch the trailer of Mayanadhi here: