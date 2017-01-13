Super Bowl is just round the corner and the buzz of the game has already begun with the schedules out and the half-time performance list being revealed. But another aspect of the game that keeps everyone hooked is the Super Bowl ads.

A series of ads are made exclusively for the occasion and the competition for the best one takes place every year. Starting off the fight for the epic advertisement battle this year, Intel has dropped the first Super Bowl ad and it stars New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Adding some special 360 degree visual effects, the ad shows how day-to-day activities would look "epic" if you just add slow-motion and background music. The 30-second ad was released on the internet.

From yawning and brushing his teeth to flipping pancakes in the morning, Intel claims that it can help Brady's boring chores seem like a crazy NFL play. Oh and there is a cute little dog who is running around with Brady in the advertisement.

Last year saw Coldplay, Bruno Mars and Queen Bey performing during the half time. This year, viewers will groove to the tunes of Bad Romance singer Lady Gaga. The singer has been keeping her fans and followers posted about the performance details through social media platforms.

Recently, the singer shared a picture on Instagram, giving a sneak-peek into her Super Bowl performance. The picture previewed her musicians and other crew members. "30 days till #superbowl #halftime #gaga," the picture caption read.

The announcement about her Super Bowl performance was made in September where she confirmed, "It's not an illusion. The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA." She even came on the Carpool Karaoke with The Late Late Show host James Corden where she spoke about how she reacted when she found out about the performance.

With the first ad, the ball has been set rolling. We cannot wait to watch the war of ads.

The game is scheduled to take place on February 5 in NRG Stadium, Houston. The kickoff will take place at 6:30 PM ET. You can watch it on Fox.