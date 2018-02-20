A Congress MLA's aide named Narayananaswamy tried to set a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), office located in the Horamavu area of Bengaluru on fire.

Though the exact date when the incident took place is not known, the video wherein Narayananaswamy is seen throwing a bottle full of petrol went viral on Tuesday.

In the video, the Congress MLA's aide is heard asking the officials to get out of the office. Narayananaswamy started dousing the office in petrol after an official refused to comply with his demands and provide him with a fake 'khata' (land document).

Here's the video of the incident:

This incident comes just a few days after Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad allegedly attacked an individual named Vidwath in an upscale restaurant in Bengaluru's in UB City on Saturday.

He was later expelled from the party by Congress, the ruling party in Karnataka on Sunday. He has been expelled for six years.