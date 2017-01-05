Watch the moment police on horseback charge and trample protesters in Brazil

Horse mounted police stormed toward a crowd of protesters as they marched through downtown Brasilia, Brazil, on 4 January. The group was protesting the government’s increase in public transport fares. According to reports several people were injured after protests turned violent. This video shows a Brazilian mounted police division rushing protesters on Eixo Rodoviário road in Brasilia.
