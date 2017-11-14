Temperature Of Love, the SBS romance drama, will probably feature the blossoming romance between screenwriter Lee Hyun Soo and young businessman Park Jung Woo in the upcoming episodes.

Episodes 33 and 34 are scheduled to air on SBS this Tuesday, November 14, at 10 pm KST.

The screenwriter might rekindle a romance with the businessman in the upcoming episodes as the preview shows her spending quality time with him.

The promo begins with a conversation between Park Jung Woo, Lee Hyun Soo and director Kim Joon Ha. In the video, the businessman informs the screenwriter that her drama will be airing soon.

The preview of Temperature Of Love episodes 33 and 34 then shows screenwriter Ji Hong A confronting Park Jung Woo for postponing the premiere date of her drama.

"Why is her drama airing first? You better be ready if mine gets delayed," the screenwriter says in the footage.

The promo also features a conversation between chef On Jung Sun and a popular chef from Hong Kong. "We will be opening a new restaurant in Hong Kong. I recommended you as the head chef," the chef from Hong Kong says.

The preview then shows On Jung Sun sharing the good news with Lee Hyun Soo. After hearing everything she says, "I'm so glad things are working out for you." But when he proposes her, she says, "I'm not sure anymore."

On the other end, Ji Hong A asks Park Jung Woo to use the opportunity to rekindle a romance with Lee Hyun Soo. The promo ends by teasing a breakup between Lee Hyun Soo and On Jung Sun.

Click here to watch Temperature Of Love episodes 33 and 34 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS.

Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites like Viki and DramaFever, in case they have missed it.