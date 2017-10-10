Temperature Of Love fans can look forward to watching the evil side of Ji Hong Ah when the show returns with episodes 15 and 16 this Tuesday, October 10, at 10 PM KST.

The aspiring screenwriter wants to prove that she is much better than Lee Hyun Soo. She also wants On Jung Seon and Park Jung Woo to regret not giving her an opportunity to prove herself. She knows that the next way to do it is by focusing on the female lead's weaknesses.

Jo Bo Ah's character knows everything about her best friend's fight with director Min Yi Bok. She will probably use it in an effective way to erase the female lead's name from the TV World as a screenwriter.

The promo for episodes 15 and 16 features a meeting between Ji Hong Ah, director Min Yi Bok and producer Yoo Hong Jin. The producer informs the writer that they have a new condition for signing an agreement with her.

Shortly, director Min Yi Bok indirectly asks the writer if she can work on the remaining episodes of the ongoing crime thriller series, Unruly Detectives. She gets really excited and asks them, "Are you asking me to join the writing team?"

However, Lee Hyun Soo seems to have no interest in the series anymore. Instead of focusing on her career, she decides to go on a trip with On Jung Seon and her assistant, Hwangbo Kyung. They enjoy a lot during the short trip while Park Jung Woo plans to propose the female lead. The video ends by teasing romance for the onscreen couple.

Click here to watch Temperature Of Love episodes 15 and 16 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS.