While You Were Sleeping, the romantic fantasy drama starring W actor Lee Jong Suk and Uncontrollably Fond star Suzy Bae in lead roles, will premiere on SBS this Wednesday, September 27, at 10pm KST.

The Korean mini-series will revolve around the complicated relationship between an unemployed former journalist named Nam Hong Joo and the rookie prosecutor Jung Jae Chan. The latest teaser and behind-the scene photos have already teased several challenges for the onscreen couple.

While the female lead struggles with her nightmares, the prosecutor tries to prevent it from coming true. At one point, the ex-journalist may decide to give up on everything, as a teaser shows her jumping off from a rooftop and the prosecutor trying to save her.

Suzy Bae started receiving praises for her dedication even before the premiere of the show. Explaining about one of the scenes in the SBS drama that shows the actress chopping her hair, an industry insider said that she did not hesitate to cut her hair short for the scene.

"For this scene, Suzy, who had been growing her hair out since her debut seven years ago, unhesitatingly cut her hair. She had that much passion for her character Hong Joo," Soompi quoted a source.

Meanwhile, the cast members of While You Were Sleeping seem to very optimistic about the viewership ratings for the show. According to them, the mini-series will garner an average of 15-20 percent ratings during its 16 episodes run.

"I think we'll get an average of 15 to 17 percent in ratings. And I think we'll be able to surpass 20 percent at one point during the drama as well. There's going to be a kiss scene in episode 11, and I think that's when we'll break the 20 percent mark," opined Lee Jong Suk. Adding on, Suzy Bae said, "I can't really decide, but I want to at least let it be known that I hope we reach 30 percent."

Jealousy Incarnate actress Ko Sung Hee, who portrays a successful female prosecutor named Shin Hee Min in the SBS drama, also made a rating promise to the viewers. "I'll wear my prosecutor's outfit and dance in the middle of the street," she said.

While You Were Sleeping episodes 1 and 2 will premiere tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS.

