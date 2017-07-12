Suspicious Partner, the SBS crime thriller series that is also known as Love In Trouble, returns with episodes 37 and 38 this Wednesday, July 12, at 10pm KST. These episodes are likely to focus on the rivalry between Noh Ji Wook and Jung Hyun Soo.

The prosecutor-turned-defence attorney will once again wear the prosecutor's coat to severely punish the serial killer, who has already crossed all his limits. Apart from committing several heinous crimes, the male antagonist tried to kill Eun Bong Hee and Bang Eun Ho. Dong Ha's character even stabbed the male protagonist.

A near-death experience has made Ji Chang Wook's character confident enough to fight against the serial killer. The lawyer is determined to send the culprit behind bars with his powers as a prosecutor.

But the serial killer has already managed to escape with some help from district attorney Jang Moo Young. Jang Hee Joon's father was so furious to hear the testimony that he decided to punish the culprit himself.

The promo shows the district attorney taking Jung Hyun Soo to the place where his son was stabbed to death. The attorney confronts the culprit and then beats him badly. But the male antagonist is strong enough to defeat the old man that he manages to runaway.

The footage ends by hinting the demise of district attorney Jang Moo Young. It also teases a showdown between Noh Ji Wook and Jung Hyun Soo, as the lawyer tries to stop the culprit.

Click here to watch Suspicious Partner episodes 37 and 38 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: