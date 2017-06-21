Suspicious Partner, the SBS crime thriller series that is also known as Love In Trouble, returns with episodes 25 and 26 this Wednesday, June 21, at 10pm KST. It will probably feature some new challenges for the onscreen couple, No Ji Wook and Eun Bong Hee.

Serial killer Jung Hyun Soo will have to keep his defence lawyers engaged in order to divert their attention from him. He may try to split the onscreen couple by telling them about their hidden family history and the ill-fated relationship between their parents.

The newly released promotional photos of the Korean mini-series tease a break-up between the onscreen couple. One of the stills shows Ji Chang Wook's character seeing the childhood picture of his lover. Another image shows Ji Wook quietly watching his girlfriend while she is fast asleep. Will he find out that his father Noh Young Suk was killed by Bong Hee's parents?

Also read: Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 25 and 26 preview

Click here to watch Suspicious Partner episodes 25 and 26 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Meanwhile, the promo teases the demise of chief Bang Eun Ho. It shows the male protagonist screaming loudly and banging the doors of an intensive care unit. The footage also shows him chasing Hyun Soo.

Although his childhood friend Ji Eun Hyuk tries to stop Ji Wook from making any reckless moves, he does not change his decision. The clip then features an odd conversation between the male antagonist and his defence attorney. It also features a showdown between the two.

Watch the trailer of Suspicious Partner episodes 25 and 26 below: