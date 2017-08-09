Upon its premiere on August 2, The Sinner has garnered much acclaim from critics worldwide. The eight-episode mini series tells a heart-gripping story of a young mother Cora. Unlike other murder mystery, The Sinner unveils everything in its first episode— crime, blood, investigation, perpetrator except the reason behind the murder.

The premiere opens with a young mother Cora (Jessica Biel), who lives in a smalltown with her husband Mason (Christopher Abbott), and her son, Laine. During a beach vacation with her family, Cora observes a couple quite intently who are seemingly all over each other. All of a sudden, Cora runs to the couple and then stabs the guy named Frankie (Eric Todd) several times. Before her husband could pull her off, Cora stabs him to death.

The incident sparks an investigation by the local police. But as they cannot find any possible reason, they are keen to close the case. But Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) steps in at the moment and tries to prove that there must be some kind of violent secrets hidden in Cora's past.

In the trailer for episode 2, Cora denies repetitively saying that she never knew Frankie. "I didn't know him," she says.

On the other side, Detective Harry Ambrose wants to continue with the case as he tells her, "I'm gonna keep digging. I'm trying to help you. You could get your life back."

But Cora replies bluntly, "What makes you think I want my life back?"

Watch the trailer for The Sinner season 1 episode 2 below.

The episode 2 synopsis reads below— Cora tries to block Ambrose's continuing investigation, while Mason struggles to come to terms with secrets from Cora's past.

Based on the novel of the same name by Petra Hammesfahr, The Sinner episode 2 will air Wednesday, August 9, on USA Network at 10 pm ET.