Selena Gomez is really enjoying her holidays with Canadian singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye a.k.a The Weeknd in Toronto, and she does not seem to be worried about the people following them.

Also read: Selena Gomez flaunts her curves in skintight bikini top for Vogue America photoshoot

Over the weekend, the celebrity couple was caught on cameras by their fans at various places in the Canadian city, including Ripley's Aquarium of Canada. The admirers of the two did not take much time to share their excitement on social media.

One of the Twitter user named Shayan Shirazi‏ posted on his page, "JUST SAW THE WEEKEND AND SELENA GOMEZ DOWNTOWN YOOOOOOOO WTF," which was followed by another tweet, "at ripely's aquarium." Meanwhile, another netizen monikered as James wrote, "I JUST F---ING SAW WEEKEND AND SELENA GOMEZ DOWNTOWN."

But Gomez and Abel might not be really prepared to make their relationship official on social media. Although they shared a few photos of each other on Instagram, those updates were immediately removed by them. While the former Disney star shared an image of her feet resting on the Canadian singer's lap, her boyfriend posted several photos and videos of The Heart Wants What It Wants singer.

Many of their admirers could not have got a chance to see the social media updates of the celebrity couple. But some of their followers, such as the creator of Selena Gomez News‏ page on Twitter, were quick enough to share it on their pages.

The netizen uploaded two short videos of Justin Bieber's former girlfriend accompanied by the caption: "The Weeknd via Instagram Stories! (Selena Gomez at Ripley's Aquarium)."

In one of the clips, Gomez can be seen sitting on the floor and watching a group of jellyfish swimming inside a huge tank and the other one shows her sitting on The Weeknd's shoulder and gazing up at the jellyfish.

Selena Gomez via The Weeknd's Instagram Stories (2) pic.twitter.com/t1QNFzRx0U — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) 19 March 2017

The Weeknd via Instagram Stories! (Selena Gomez at Ripley's Aquarium) pic.twitter.com/5Np7VbBVQm — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) 19 March 2017

The Weeknd and Selena reportedly chose Ripley's Aquarium of Canada in Toronto for their romantic date on Sunday, March 19, and they spent quality time with each other, according to US Weekly.