Ruler: Master Of The Mask, the MBC historical drama also known as The Emperor: Owner of the Mask, returns with episodes 29 and 30 this Wednesday, June 28, at 10pm KST. It will focus on the rivalry between Crown Prince Yi Sun and the founder of Pyunsoo Hwe group, Kim Dae Mok.

The male antagonist knows that Yoo Seung Ho's character will do anything to protect his lover Han Ga Eun. So, the evil leader of the wealthy and powerful organisation will use this opportunity to get his rival get addicted to the poisonous poppy pills.

If the Crown Prince gets addicted to the poisonous pill, Heo Joon Ho's character will become the most powerful person of Joseon. He will surely misuse his powers to humiliate the poor and the needy in the country.

Since Woo Bo is yet to find an antidote for the poppy pill, it will be difficult for the male protagonist to fight against his rival. The only person who can help him is Kim Hwa Gun, but she is being locked inside her room.

The Queen and commoner-turned-king Lee Sun will not risk their lives and move against Kim Dae Mok. Even the eunuch and his daughter Mae Chang cannot help the Crown Prince. Will Park Moo Ha or Lee Chung Woon come up with a new plan to take down the founder of Pyunsoo Hwe group?

The Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

The Korean drama lovers believe that Han Ga Eun is the only one who can help out the Crown Prince. According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, 36 percent of the participants opined that the female lead will help her lover.

Meanwhile, 33 percent of the participants are also looking forward to commoner-turned-king Lee Sun to step forward and help his friend. 27 percent fans are even hoping for Mae Chang's help and only four percent of the participants believe that Queen will do something to help the Crown Prince.

Watch the trailer of Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 29 and 30 below: