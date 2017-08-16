Reunited Worlds, the SBS romantic fantasy drama that is also known as Into The World Again, will be back with episodes 17 and 18 this Wednesday, August 16, at 10 pm KST. These episodes will probably revolve around the love triangle between Sung Hae Sung, Jung Jung Won and Cha Min Joon.

The restaurant owner does not know much about the relationship between the male protagonist and the female lead. Since the young businessman believes they are cousins, he does everything to impress the high school student in order to win the female lead's trust. But things could take a turn for the worst after he confesses his feelings for the assistant chef.

The promo features the bromance between Sung Hae Sung and Cha Min Joon. After having a drink together, the young businessman informs the male protagonist he is in love with the female lead and the high school student gets angry with him.

The video also hints at a rivalry between the female lead and Sung Soo Ji. It shows Jung Jung Won confronting the younger sister of her lover without realising that she is not just someone who is trying to flirt with him.

The footage even shows the male protagonist searching for the person who caused his death at a funeral service. He suffers from chest pain again and looks around for the cause of it. It remains to be seen if he fails to identify the killer again.

The viewers are already looking forward to a scene that shows Hae Sung meeting the culprit. According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times, India Edition, 33 percent of the participants believe the high school student will observe the killer before taking any action against him.

Meanwhile, 34 percent of those who participated in the poll are also looking forward to seeiing the male protagonist confront the murderer. A section of fans even opined that he will either hide somewhere or inform his friend Shin Ho Bang about it.

Click here to watch Reunited Worlds episodes 17 and 18 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: