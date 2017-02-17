Title: Sinking Day

Cast: Vanessa Hudgens as Emily Locke, Danny Pudi as Teddy, Emily's best friend at work, Alan Tudyk as Van Wayne, Bruce Wayne's cousin and Emily's boss, Christina Kirk as Jackie, Emily's co-worker and superhero fan and Ron Funches as Ron, the IT guy.

Episode 3: Sharing a love-hate relationship with her team, Emily (played by Vanessa Hudgens) has finally reached a work balance. After the premiere episode featured Crimson Fox, the third episode will see Olympian visiting the show.

According to the synopsis shared by Comicbookmovies.com, the company loses an important client, thanks to Van's incompetence. This leads to Emily trying to clinch a deal with the people of Atlantis. According to the trailer released, the team is introduced to a new character, Alex, and everyone at work suspects that he is actually the superhero Olympian who, earlier in the episode, will be seen saving a school bus.

The episode will also see Van trying his best to be Batman's sidekick Robin, as he rips open his shirt to display his Robin costume. Following two successful experiments, the episode will also see another life-saving project being launched.

Who is Olympian: According to DC comics, Olympian is the son of Zeus and incumbent king of Themyscira. He is a powerful warrior and holds the strength of Hercules.

DC's first superhero comedy show is set in a corporation managed by Bruce Wayne's cousin Van Wayne. The team develops products to help human shield from super human fights. The show featured numerous hilarious products that not only leave you face palming but also make you wonder how and why will someone use it.

Where to watch: To know what happens, watch Powerless episode 2 on NBC on February 16 at 8:30/7:30c. You can watch the half hour episode online by clicking here.