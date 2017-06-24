With the marvelous Galaxy S8 becoming a thing of the past, Samsung fans all around world are now waiting for the company's next flagship handset, the Galaxy Note 8. At a time when a speculated August launch of the device is doing the rounds, a new report cited an informed source saying that Samsung is actually preparing to launch the phone sometime in September.

According to Venture Beat, the Galaxy Note 8 is likely to be Samsung's most expensive handset yet, and will be unveiled in the second half of September. If turns out to be true, September will witness the fiercest smartphone battle ever as Apple is also highly expected to launch its 10th anniversary iPhone, dubbed the iPhone 8, during the same time.

An individual close to Samsung's plans told Venture Beat that the Galaxy Note 8 will be a 6.3-inch device, with the same edge-to-edge AMOLED display and 18.5:9 aspect ratio that we have already seen in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. But, how will Samsung differentiate the new Galaxy Note 8 from its 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+?

In addition to a slightly larger screen, the South Korean tech giant is apparently counting on a few enhanced features to achieve that differentiation. According to the report, the new Galaxy Note will have an improved S Pen stylus and a dual rear camera setup that are missing in the Galaxy S8 series.

Although the Galaxy Note 8 could be powered by the same Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors found inside the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the Note 7 successor will feature some enhanced internal components, including 6GM of RAM. The more generous RAM will make it the company's second smartphone, after the Galaxy C9 Pro, to go above the 4GB mark.

The Galaxy Note 8 could also be Samsung's first handset to feature dual rear cameras with each having 12MP sensors and optical image stabilization support. The lenses are expected to be placed horizontally to the left of the flash and heart rate sensor.

When it comes to the fingerprint scanner, Samsung till seems to be struggling with finding a solution to embed the component into the phone's display. The report said that the Galaxy Note 8 will carry the fingerprint sensor on its back, but it will be positioned a bit farther from the camera than it is on the Galaxy S8 devices.

On the battery front, the Galaxy Note 8 could sport a 3300mAh battery, which is 200mAh smaller than last year's Galaxy Note 7, whose explosions and eventual cancellation brought an unforeseen debacle for Samsung.

Finally, the Galaxy Note 8 is said to be available in black, blue and gold colour variants at launch, with a retail price tag of 999 euros. In the U.S., the device could cost slightly more than $900, since the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S8 (799 euros) and Galaxy S8+ (899 euros) initially sold in the U.S. for about $725 and $825, respectively, the report added.