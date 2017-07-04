My Sassy Girl, the SBS romantic comedy drama, will be back with episodes 23 and 24 this Tuesday, July 24, at 10pm KST. These episodes are likely to feature deposed Queen Han plotting revenge against Minister Jung Ki Joon.

Lee Kyung Hwa's character is back and she is planning to protect Princess Hyemyung at the cost of her life. The dethroned Queen has already sent a warning message to the male antagonist, which read: "Right will prevail in the end. You reap what you sow."

However, the deposed Queen does not want her daughter to know about her existence and revenge plans. She is staying in a temple with a fake name and is trying to ignore anyone who wants to help her.

When Gyeon Woo requested Queen to help him in finding the dethroned Queen without realising that he is standing next to her, she said, "I no longer belong to this world. Please do not ask me what happened in this world."

Click here to watch My Sassy Girl episodes 23 and 24 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Elsewhere, Queen Park is also furious with the male antagonist and is planning to move against him. The evil Queen told her court lady that she can't wait for the right time mainly because the minister could abandon her anytime. Will she betray Minister Jung Ki Joon?

The promo shows Queen Park asking the male antagonist's lackey about his secret plans and he says, "There must be a reason why he keeps it to himself." But she does not want to wait any longer. "I am asking if Master Jung has a traitorous mind. I need you to cut off his head," Yoon Se Ah's character says in the video.

The footage also teases the return of Prince Choo Seong, as it shows Minister Park Soon Jae and his team discussing a flyer that was circulated everywhere. The clip even shows them setting another trap for the onscreen couple.

Watch the trailer of My Sassy Girl episodes 23 and 24 below: