My Sassy Girl, the SBS historical drama, returns with episodes 21 and 22 this Monday, July 3, at 10pm KST. These episodes will revolve around the rivalry between Minister Jung Ki Joon and Princess Hye Myung.

The female lead has managed to expose the evil moves of Jung Woong In's character with the help of Gyeon Woo and Kang Joon Young. But she cannot really expect her rival to plead guilty and accept the punishment.

The male antagonist will surely come up with another plan to trap the title character and this time around he may not seek the help of Queen Park or his lackey, Wol Myung. What could be in his mind? Some of the Korean drama lovers believe that Jung Ki Joon will use the Prince to move against Hye Myung.

According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, an impressive 72 percent of the participants opined that the male antagonist will set a trap for his rival and it might be done by targeting the Crown Prince.

However, 14 percent of those who participated in the poll said that they are looking forward to a team up between the evil minister and Qing prince Darhan. A section of fans also believes that he will wait for the right time to set his next trap against the Princess.

Click here to watch My Sassy Girl episodes 21 and 22 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Meanwhile, the promo teases a heated argument between Queen Park and Minister Jung Ki Joon. When the queen confronts the minister about the illegal dealings of Minister of Taxation, he just tries to ignore her.

The footage also features Gyeon Woo back in the palace as the teacher of Prince. Both the female lead and her brother seem excited to meet the city scholar again. The video also focuses on the blossoming romance between the onscreen couple. But it remains to be seen if the King will approve their relationship.

Watch the trailer of My Sassy Girl episodes 21 and 22 below: