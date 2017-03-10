Watch moment a five-year-old boy discovers he is getting a new heart

Five-year-old Ari Schultz suffers with congestive heart failure, and has already had three open-heart surgeries in his short life.On 3 March, Ari received amazing news that would change his life for the better – he was finally going to get a new heart. The brave tyke had been waiting 211 days at Boston Children’s Hospital for a suitable donor heart and, at long last, his wait was over. The footage shows him being delighted by the news, and overwhelmed with excitement at the prospect of getting to go home. His heartwarming response was shared to Facebook, where it had reached over 1.3 million views at the time of writing. A follow-up post, shared by Ari’s father Mike Schultz 5 March said Ari has made positive progress following the surgery.