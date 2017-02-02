Missing 9 will be back with episode 6 this Thursday, February 2, at 10pm KST on MBC and it will continue to focus on Ra Bong-hee and the various challenges faced by her in the deserted island.

In episode 5 of the Korean mini-series, the viewers were introduced to another surviving witness of the tragic plane crash, and it was former president of Legend Entertainment, Hwang Jae-Guk. Unlike the female lead, he remembered everything that happened in the uninhabited place and he narrated his horrific experiences to Jang Do-pal.

Since Kim Sang-ho's character got killed by the current president on his way to South Korea, the Special Investigation Commission could not record his testimony. But it was revealed in the cliffhanger that there is another surviving witness of the tragic plane crash.

In addition, Baek Jin-hee's character informed prosecutor Yoon Tae-yeong that she remembers everything now and she could help him find the real killer of his little sister.

In the flashback sequence, the period drama focused on the evil side of Choi Tae-ho. He did not just try to betray his friends, but Ryu Won's character revealed that he killed someone in the deserted island. Towards the end of the episode, he accidentally killed EXO member Park Chan-yeol's character Lee Yeol.

The promo for episode 6 indicates that Choi Tae-joon's character was responsible for the Hallyu goddess Actress' death. It begins by featuring the unsuccessful top star Seo Joon-oh back in the island with his co-passengers.

The sneak-peek video even hints at a confession of another surviving witness, who informs Investigator Oh, "he said So Hee killed herself to cover up his murder." Who could it be?

Click here to watch Missing Nine episode 6 live online on MBC tonight at 10pm on Korean Time. The period drama will also be available online here for the K-drama fans across the globe.

Watch the new trailer for the Korean mini-series below: