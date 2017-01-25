Missing 9 will be back with episode 3 this Wednesday, January 25, at 10pm KST on MBC and it will reveal new details about the victims of an unexpected plane crash, including Lee Sun-bin's character Ha Ji-ah.

Watch The Legend Of The Blue Sea episode 20 (finale) live online: Surprising twist awaits Heo Joon-jae, Shim Cheong

The only surviving witness of the tragic incident is Ra Bong-hee and she is yet to recover from the shock. Although the special investigation commission is putting lot of pressure on her to trace the whereabouts of her co-passengers, she does not remember many of the things from the past.

The promo for the Korean mini-series hints at troubled moments for the female lead. In the video, she unexpectedly meets Yang Dong-geun's character Yoon Tae-yeong, a prosecutor and the biological brother of Hallyu goddess actress Yoon So-hee.

As part of his secret investigation, the prosecutor will confront Baek Jin-hee's character about his sister's tragic demise. He will try to find out if Ryu Won's character was killed by someone in the deserted island and asks her, "Do you remember who killed my sister?"

Ra Bong-hee suddenly remembers her conversation with the actress, wherein she says that people can kill others to save themselves. "You can kill again since we are on a deserted island," she adds.

The sneak peek video then takes its viewers through a secret conversation that Yoon Tae-yeong over hears. It also indicates that the unsuccessful top star Seo Joon-oh has a major role to play in the demise of his co-passengers in Legend Entertainment's special charted flight.

Click here to watch Missing Nine episode 3 live online on MBC on Wednesday at 10pm on Korean Time. The Korean mini-series will also be available online here for fans across the globe.

Watch the official trailer for the period drama below: