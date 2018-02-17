Amid the allegations of United States President Donald Trump's affair with a Playboy model, yet another awkward moment of public display of affection was caught between him and first lady Melania Trump.

On Friday, Melania and Trump arrived in Florida to meet the victims of the deadly school attack, which killed 17 people. And as the two were leaving Air Force One in Florida, the first lady appeared to ignore her husband.

Trump, who has a fear of falling downstairs, tried to grab Melania's hand but he could manage to hold only her thumb for a few seconds. The 47-year-old Slovenian-born model, who wore a white dress and draped a navy blue coat over her shoulders, yanked her hand and pulled back her hair.

Earlier, she had broken the tradition and boarded Air Force One in Washington DC without Trump. She also gave her helicopter ride a miss from the White House to Joint Base Andrews to board her flight.

"With her schedule, it was easier to meet him on the plane," Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's communications director, said in a statement.

Her communication director tried to pour cold water on the rumors of trouble in Trump's paradise, however, netizens couldn't help but notice Melania giving cold shoulder to the president.

Melania and Trump landed in Florida just hours after the Playboy model Karen McDougal revealed that she had a sexual relationship with the US president in 2006. The New Yorker published a report stating that McDougal had an affair with Trump for nine months when he was married to Melania.

However, a White House spokesperson in a statement to the magazine said that the president had denied having an affair with the model.

"This is an old story that is just more fake news. The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal," the spokesperson said.