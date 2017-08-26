The biggest fight night of the year 2017 has finally arrived, ladies and gentlemen. Call it fluke or whatever, UFC superstar Conor McGregor did come up with the idea, put enough force behind it, forced Floyd Mayweather to come out of retirement and here we are.

The Irishman really deserves credit to get this done, no matter he wins or not against the accomplished pro boxer on Saturday, August 26. Big Irish b***s, after all!

So, now that the long set of press conferences are over, the open workout done and the weigh-in over with, time to turn attention to the ring in the center of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here are some key information you need to know:

The fight was initially scheduled to take place with the fighters donning 10oz gloves, but as per Mayweather's request to let McGregor get a level-playing field, 8oz gloves have been finalised for the fight.

The bout is scheduled for a total of 12 rounds, but McGregor could well knock Mayweather out within four rounds or even two rounds or even the first round. That is what the Irishman has been claiming so far!

According to Brett Okamoto of the ESPN, Mayweather is set to get the basic pay of $100m for the fight, while McGregor is set to pocket $30m. The bonuses are not included in this.

Not just the biggest payday of their lives, the winner of the match between Mayweather and McGregor will receive a unique 'Money Belt' introduced by the WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman. It is made up of a total of 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 300 emeralds, 1.5 kilograms of solid, 24-karat gold, and an alligator leather that comes from Italy.

The referee for this fight is Robert Byrd, who has officiated in around 700 pro boxing bouts in his career. Bookmakers are even offering 100/1 in the event the referee gets knocked out in the middle of the ring at certain point during the match.

The judges for this contest are Burt Clements, Dave Moretti (both Americans) and Guido Cavalleri (Italy).

Anytime during the fight if McGregor gets frustrated and lands an elbow or pins Mayweather with a takedown, the UFC star would be "sued beyond belief," as per UFC President Dana White.

Rick Kern/Getty Images for BeautyKind: Concert for Causes

Mixed Martial Arts fan and the singer of "Sorry Not Sorry", Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem of the United States of America in the beginning of the fight.

Mayweather vs McGregor: Main card fights

Floyd Mayweather Jr (USA, 49-0) v Conor McGregor (IRE, debut) — light middleweight fight over 'Money Belt'.

Gervonta Davis (USA, 18-0) vs. Francisco Fonseca (CRC, 19-0-1) — IBF super featherweight title

Nathan Cleverly (GBR, 30-3) vs. Badou Jack (SWE, 21-1-2) — WBA (regular) light heavyweight title

Andrew Tabiti (USA, 14-0) vs. Steve Cunningham (USA, 29-8-1) — USBA cruiserweight title

Fight night schedule

Date : August 26

: August 26 Time : 9 pm EST onwards (2 am BST, 6:30 am IST) | Note : Expect the Mayweather-McGregor to start at least after 2 hours from the start time.

: 9 pm EST onwards (2 am BST, 6:30 am IST) | : Expect the Mayweather-McGregor to start at least after 2 hours from the start time. Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

How to watch live

INDIA: Pay-per-view on VEQTA - Live streaming and mobile app.

UNITED STATES: Pay-per-view on Showtime - TV, live streaming and mobile app.

UK, IRELAND: Pay-per-view on Sky Sports Box Office - TV, live streaming, gaming consoles and mobile app.

AUSTRALIA: Pay-per-view on Main Event - TV, live streaming and mobile app.