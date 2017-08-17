Finally, the day has come. Marvel's four street level superheroes will come together on screen — Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Daredevil (Charlie Cox), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). This comes after every super hero made their solo appearance on screen through Netflix.

All the episodes of Marvel's The Defenders will premiere globally on Netflix on August 18, 2017. You can watch the series live online here at 12.01 am PT.

The series follows a quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures — Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil, and Iron Fist, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realise they might be stronger as a team.

In the series, we will see Cox's Daredevil is still not over his former girlfriend (now dead) Elektra. He is taking some time off from being Daredevil and concentrating on his career as a lawyer. On the other side, Mike Colter "has a different perspective and I think he's going to be a lighter, more positive Luke Cage — one who's more driven and confident," as he said in an interview to News.com.au.

Watch the trailer for The Defenders here.

Also, on being asked if Jessica Jones and Luke Cage will be romantically involved in the series as they are in the comics, Mike Colter told News.com.au, "There's always a journey. Is there some endgame where Luke and Jessica will end up together? We don't know how this is all going to end up, how it's all going to play itself out."

While critics have been speaking highly of the Marvel-Netflix series, Variety writes, "The Defenders is a workmanlike series that gets the job done with a reasonable amount of energy and a few bursts of flair."