On the occasion of the New Year's Eve, many stars came together to put a memorable night for audience present and watching ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest at Times Square on December 31. However, Mariah Carey suffered because of bad organising that led to the audio and stage performance not syncing through her entire performance. The singer was seen struggling and trying to manage the malfunction like a sport before walking out of the stage.

It was when the singer started her performance singing Emotions, she found it difficult to match lip-sync of the song. Things turned to the worst when 'We Belong Together' started playing and she couldn't match to audio being played, thus confirming that she had been lip-syncing through the performance.

Following the debacle, the two sides – Mariah Carey's and ABC producers – have started blame games. Carey's manager Stella Bulochnikov has blamed the show's producers with the charge that they did not fix technical problems despite being aware about it. She says that it was all done to get ratings.

"I will never know the truth, but I do know that we told them three times that her mikes pack was not working and it was a disastrous production. I'm certainly not calling the FBI to investigate. It is what it is: New Year's Eve in Times Square. Mariah did them a favour. She was the biggest star there, and they did not have their act together," Bulochnikov told US Weekly on Sunday.

Responding to the blames, the producers of the show issued a statement that Carey's performance woes had nothing to do with the production and that the production house "would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd."

"In very rare instances, there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television and we had no involvement in the challenges associated with Carey's New Year's Eve performance," read the statement issued by the production house.

It is difficult to come down to a conclusion considering it was a live show. It is now to wait and watch how Carey and her team respond to the statement. Until then, you can watch the entire act put up by Carey that night below:

Apart from this, the highlight of the night was the ball drop. You can watch the video here: