Manchester United will face off against Barcelona at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Wednesday. The International Champions clash will surely test Jose Mourinho's side.

Manchester United have played some good football to beat teams like Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy as part of the pre-season tour. They have also defeated two top-class teams in Manchester City and Real Madrid. Now, Red Devils will look to beat star-studded Barcelona team.

The Spanish team have played only one game ahead of the season. However, the La Liga giants looked impressive against Juventus (2-1). Can they break Manchester United's winning form on Wednesday?

The Red Devils is completely awake to the task at hand. A team comprising Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar will always scare the opposition. The trio is expected to feature against Manchester United.

Barcelona might have been bagging headlines with a potential transfer of Neymar to PSG, but this match gives them a perfect chance to put the spotlight back on the football pitch.

Manchester United look a confident unit, and with mega signing Romelu Lukaku settling in well, Jose Mourinho is optimistic about the team's outlook. The Belgium international has already scored two goals in the pre-season.

Mourinho will be looking to rotate his squad, but it will be interesting to see the team he starts with. Expect big names like Lukaku, David De Gea and Henrikh Mkhitaryan start for United.

Manchester United will be keen to finish the American leg of their pre-season with a win, but it won't come easy.

Expected playing XI

Manchester United: David De Gea; Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Daley Blind; Herrera, Marouane Fellani, Paul Pogba; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku.

Barcelona: Jasper Cillessen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Andreas Iniesta; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar.

Where to watch live

Manchester United vs Barcelona is scheduled for 7:30 pm local time, 12:30 am BST, 5 am IST. Live streaming and TV options are given below.

India: TV: Ten 2/HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

UK: TV: MUTV. Live streaming: MUTV.com

USA: TV: ESPN 2. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.

Australia and France: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.