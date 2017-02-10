After comedy entertainer Thoppil Joppan, megastar Mammootty is set to rock the box office with his upcoming movie The Great Father that features him in a stylish avatar. The family action entertainer has already raised the expectations of the audience after the makers released its teaser along with Prithviraj Sukumaran's horror thriller Ezra in selected theatres in Kerala on Friday, February 10.

Now, the much-awaited teaser video that introduces Mammootty's character David Ninan, who is also a smoker, in the Haneef Adeni directorial has hit the cyber space at 11.11 am on Friday for the fans of the megastar. "#TheGreatFather intro teaser..YouTube release at 11:11 am! Also catch David on the big screen with #EZRA! #Mammukka #M_Swag [sic]," Prithviraj, who has co-produced The Great Father had announced through his Facebook page on Friday morning.

"He was untouchable till he touched the wrong guy! David Ninan on the way," reads the description of the poster that Prithviraj has shared on his social media.

The Great Father marks the reunion of the Thuruppu Gulan pair Mammootty and Sneha after the 2010 movie Pramaani. The actress plays Michelle David, wife of megastar's character in the movie, and child artiste Anikha stars as their daughter Sara David. The movie also has South Indian star Arya in a significant role as Andrews Eapen, and unconfirmed reports also suggest that Prithviraj will also make a cameo appearance in the movie.

Earlier, the team of The Great Father had also released a unique motion poster of the movie, featuring Mammootty, Sneha and Anikha that was opened to fabulous response from audience. It has been viewed over one million times within 11 days of its release on YouTube. The Great Father bankrolled by August Cinema, co-owned by Prithviraj, Arya, Santhosh Sivan and Shaji Nadesan, is expected to hit the screens in March 30.

Watch the intro teaser of The Great Father here: