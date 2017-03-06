As Hugh Jackman's ninth and final appearance as Wolverine, Logan hit the theatres last weekend and the film has seen the fifth highest R-rated opening of all time. Ever since the original X-Men movie released in 2000, Jackman has brought life to Wolverine for 17 long years.

Recently, the Aussie actor took to Instagram to thank his fans for the long journey. He posted a video thanking his fans for "17 awesome years," which comprises several Logan fan arts. As the background score, Johnny Cash's cover of Hurt is used for the video, which was also in the first trailer of Logan movie.

Logan witnessed a massive success at the US box office and worldwide as well. Amongst the nine movies, Logan features one of the best performances of actor Hugh Jackman. Recently, in an interview with Variety, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds said that Logan can be a strong Oscar contender next year.

Besides being Wolverine's final movie, Logan also introduces a possible heir to Wolverine's mantle in Laura Kinney, a.k.a. X-23, a young female clone (played by Dafne Keen) of Wolverine with his claws, healing factor and fighting skills.

Logan official synopsis reads here:

In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide out on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

Directed by James Mangold, Logan features Hugh Jackman (Logan), Boyd Holbrook (Donald Pierce), Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier), Dafne Keen (Laura Kinney/ X-23), Doris Morgado (Maria), Stephen Merchant (Caliban), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Gabriela), and Richard E. Grant (Dr. Zander Rice).