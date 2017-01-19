The Legend Of The Blue Sea will be back with episode 19 this Thursday, January 19, at 10pm KST on SBS and most probably Shim Cheong will be the one saying goodbye to the viewers next. Did Heo Joon-jae fail to protect her?

Seoul Music Awards 2017: Watch live performances of EXO, BTS, Red Velvet and others

After everything the silver-tailed mermaid has done for the conman, it was his turn to protect her. Besides the several warnings he received from Kim Dam-ryeong through nightmares, it seems like he took things for granted, leaving his lover die in pain.

The cliffhanger of episode 18 left the fans worried about the female lead's fate. The sequel picked-up right from where it left-off the lead characters and focused on the family drama between the male protagonist and his step mother Kang Ji-yeon aka Kang Seo-hee

With several surprising twists and turns, the Korean mini-series kept the viewers clued to the screens. At one point, it even made them believe that the senior conman Jo Nam-doo joined hands with Heo Chi-hyun to kill Lee Min Ho's character.

Later on, it was revealed that it was part of their scheming to trap the female antagonist. However, Tae-oh and Shim Cheong did not know anything about it. So, by seeing the CCTV footage of Heo Joon-jae getting hit, they rushed to the place to help him.

Upon reaching their, Jun Ji-hyun's character realised that there is nothing to be worried about. But things took a turn for the worst after Heo Chi-hyun tried to kill his step brother. While trying to save the male protagonist, the mermaid got shot.

Although the promo for episode 19 hints at the silver-tailed mermaid's demise, the followers of the show are hoping to see a happy ending for the onscreen couple. The video features Shim Cheong at hospital and it ends by showing the nursing staff seeing a letter on her bed. The scene is similar to the one the coast guard described after merman Yoo Jeong-hoon's death.

Click here to watch The Legend Of The Blue Sea live online on SBS at 10pm Korean Time. Episode 19 will also be available online here for the Kdrama fans across the globe.