The King Loves, an MBC historical drama that is also known as The King In Love, returns with episodes 27 and 28 this Tuesday, August 29, at 10 pm KST. The episodes will probably focus on the rivalry between Wang Won and Eun San.

The Crown Prince hopes to start a family with the female lead without realising she is in love with his childhood friend and bodyguard, Wang Rin.

However, the relationship between the Crown Prince and his childhood friend might take an unexpected turn because of the female lead. The promo teases an emotional roller-coaster of events in the upcoming episodes.

The video shows Wang Won requesting Eun San to forgive Wang Rin for hiding the involvement of his elder brother in her mother's death. "Let's just cover everything up and pretend it never happened. Can't you do that?" the Crown Prince asks the female lead.

But the female lead informs the Crown Prince that she can never forgive someone like Wang Rin. "He deceived me! So I don't think I could do that. As if nothing happened," she informs him. Shortly, Wang Dan meets Eun San requesting her for forgiveness on behalf of her brother. "You know that my third brother is in love with you, right? Please forgive him," she says.

The footage then features a conversation between the Crown Prince and his mother. "I saw how that child looks at Wang Rin. I saw how Wang Rin looks at her," Princess Wonseong informs her son. But the male protagonist believes that they are just friends. "There is no way Rin would see the person in my heart as a woman," he says.

Meanwhile, industry insiders claimed the relationship between Wang Won and Eun San will change in the upcoming episodes. "Due to missed timings, Wang Won and Eun San will develop a conflict in their relationship. You can look forward to some changes in their relationship," a source told Soompi.

