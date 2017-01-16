Hwarang: The Beginning, which is also known as Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, returns with episode 9 this Monday, January 16, at 10pm KST on KBS2. The sequel will feature troubled moments for the onscreen couple, Kim Ah-ro and Moo-myung a.k.a Dog-Bird.

In a sneak peek video for the Korean mini-series, the young and distrustful king Sammaekjong a.k.a Kim Ji-dwi hints at the beginning of a new rivalry. He is not just planning to protect Go Ara's character from the evil force, but also decides to move against Queen Mother Jiso.

After seeing the female lead trying to hold back her tears, he asks her the reason, and tells her, "It makes me so mad seeing you cry. If it's because someone is hurting you, I will kill him."

In the meantime, the female antagonist plans her son's wedding and informs him, "Following the tradition of the royal family, Sookmyung will become your wife." But he lets her down by saying, "I'm going to decide my own wife."

By hearing his reply, the Queen furiously asks him, "Do you have any idea how much I tried to save you. Why are you trying to ruin it yourself?" She even urges her bodyguard Hyun-chu to abduct Lord Kim Ahn-ji's daughter and kill her.

Elsewhere, Moo-myung and the rest of the Hwarang members prepare for the special Thanksgiving Festival show. While waiting for the young warriors' performance, Minister Park Yeong-shil sarcastically says, "The congratulatory party tonight will be interesting in many aspects."

The promo for Hwarang episode 9 also shows Kim Ah-ro confronting Moo-myung for hiding his real identity from her. "What if I say no? What are you going to do If I say I can't treat you as a brother like nothing happened?," she asks.

Will the two become a power couple in the upcoming episode of the Korean mini-series?

Watch the official trailer for the ninth episode below: