Hwarang: The Beginning, which is also known as Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, is coming to a close with episode 20. The finale is scheduled to air on KBS on Tuesday, February 21, at 10pm KST and will focus on Moo-myung and Sammaekjong's fight for throne.

Both of them have their own justifications to sit on the throne and prove themselves. While the Dog-Bird wants to be the king to protect Ah-ro and the people of Mangmangchon people, King Jinheung wants to use his powers to help the poor and needy.

Master Sun-woo has a lot of powerful people behind him and it includes Lord Kim Hwi-kyung, Lord Kim Ahn-ji, Minister Park Yeong-shil and his followers. Most importantly, the female lead is always in the forefront with her sole support.

On the other hand, Queen Mother Jiso continues to remind Master Ji-dwi that he is too weak to protect the kingdom. The only people who favour him are his personal bodyguard Pa-oh, Master Soo-ho and Princess Sukmyeong.

The maternal half-sister of Sammaekjong and Soo-yeon's over- protective brother have their own personnel reasons to protect the King. While minister Kim Seub's son is trying to impress the queen, Seo Ye-ji's character wants to marry Moo-myung.

Although most of the people in Silla want Park Seo-joon's character to be their King, it remains to be seen if he will succeed in defeating his rival. Meanwhile, the chances for a team up between the two cannot be ruled out.

The promo for the upcoming episode shows King Jinheung trying to take over Hwarang House and announcing himself as the true ruler. But Minister Park Yeong-shil steps forward and challenges him. He nominates Prince Hwi Kyung's son Master Sun Woo as the king.

Click here to watch Hwarang live online on Tuesday at 10pm KST on KBS. Episode 20 will also be available online here for the K-drama fans across the globe.

Check out the official trailer for the finale episode below: