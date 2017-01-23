Hwarang: The Beginning or Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth returns with episode 11 this Monday, January 23, at 10pm KST on KBS2. It will continue to focus on the love triangle between Kim Ah-ro, Moo-myung and Sammaekjong a.k.a King Jinheung.

Hwarang episode 11 preview: Ah-ro wakes up from dream; realises Moo-myung's sibling love?

The cliffhanger of episode 10 featured a confession of Go Ara's character to Dog-Bird about her feelings for him. It even featured an intimate sequence between the two. So the followers of the show are eager to know if their blossoming romance will mark the beginning of a new rivalry with Kim Ji-dwi.

The promo for episode 11 features a heated argument between the two male protagonists of the Korean mini-series. When Park Seo-joon's character tries to ignore his fellow roommate, he stops him and asks, "Why are you being like that to Aro?"

In the next scene, both of them can be seen hanging around happily and Park Hyung-sik's confessing in his mind, "I like him and I like his sister even more."

Meanwhile, Queen Mother Jiso asks a favour from Princess Sukmyeong and says, "There is something you should do. Get rid of a girl named Aro. Don't let anyone know and get rid of her from where the Hwarangs live."

So in order to divert the young warriors attention, she calls up for an urgent meeting and informs them about their next assignment. "I would like to train the Hwarangs. There should be a sparring that won't finish until someone dies," she says.

In the meantime, Park Yeong-shil discovers the King's bracelet and decides to hunt for him secretly with the help of Ki-bo. Will he expose Kim Ji-dwi's real identity to the people of Silla?

Episode 11 will also be available online for the K-drama fans across the globe.

Watch the new trailer of the Korean mini-series below: