It is a common thing to see wild animals leave their natural habitat and get lost in the city. It is not rare either to watch them struggle with the dangers in the city and harm themselves in the process.

However, this particular incident of a deer caught on camera will give you the chills. Somewhere in New Jersey, a resident, Brian, watched a deer tangle its antlers through the soccer net in his yard.

The video, which was shared a number of times in the past, has resurfaced on the internet. In the video, a scared deer is seen frantically running from one corner of the yard to another, attempting to untangle and free its antlers.

During all this, Brian manages to grab hold of a pair of clippers to cut off the wires. The scared animal lashes out at him a couple of times through the process, before eventually giving in.

The video has been shared on numerous Facebook pages and has been catching the attention of netizens. However, while a few applauded his efforts to help the animal, many viewers have slammed Brian for filming the whole traumatic experience rather than finding help and freeing the animal faster.

Watch the video here:

What are your thoughts? Was it a good deed or is the flak he is receiving justified? Let us know in the comments section below.