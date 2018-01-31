In last week's episode of The Grand Tour Season 2 called "Blasts from the Past", Clarkson and Hammond visited some evocative old motorsport locations in Europe using a pair of re-born 1950s sports cars — Aston Martin DB4 GT and Jaguar XKSS — which were painstakingly rebuilt by their manufacturers to the original designs.

Well this week, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will be seen driving amphibious cars as they attempt to set a new British water speed record.

While records show a shocking amount of people who attempt to break records on water are killed. But that does not put off the spirit of the trio as they build their own vehicle from a bunch of car, boat and jet engines.

In the meantime, Jeremy will drive to a pair of incredible supercars from the early 1990s in the Eboladrome, the Jaguar XJ220, and the Bugatti EB 110 Super Sport.

And, in this week's Celebrity Face Off, viewers will get to witness a spectacular face-off between two world-renowned magicians — Dynamo, Penn & Teller.

The Grand Tour Season 2 Episode 9, titled "Breaking, Badly", is scheduled to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, February 1, at midnight.

The trailer for The Grand Tour Season 2 Episode 9 is yet to be released. Watch out this space for more update.

Catch a glimpse of episode 8 below.