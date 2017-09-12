There was a festive atmosphere at the San Diego Zoo in California, US, on 7 September as giant panda Bai Yun was treated to a 26th birthday party. The mother of six, also known as the ambassador of hope for her species, tore open her present boxes that were filled with hay, apple sauce, bread cake, and bamboo sticks.
Watch: Giant panda Bai Yun has fun opening birthday presents in San Diego Zoo
There was a festive atmosphere at the San Diego Zoo in California, US, on 7 September as giant panda Bai Yun was treated to a 26th birthday party. The mother of six, also known as the ambassador of hope for her species, tore open her present boxes that were filled with hay, apple sauce, bread cake, and bamboo sticks.
- September 12, 2017 14:15 IST
-