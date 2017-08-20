HBO's Game of Thrones will return this Sunday, August 20, with the penultimate episode of the ongoing season, Beyond the wall. Despite the accidental leak of the episode by HBO Spain, the interest for the episode is still epic in scale. Although many fans caught up with the episode, some loyal fans still remain to watch it yet.

This week, Jon Snow and his team go on a mission to catch a white walker which implies an epic fight with the Night King.

The preview for Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 gives a glimpse of Jon Snow's face-off with the Night King and huge armies. The King in the North is accompanied by the Hound, Beric Dondarrion, Tormund, and others in this epic battle.

"Death is the enemy. The first enemy and the last. The enemy always win. And we still need to fight it," Beric Dondarrion tells Jon Snow.

However, following the Loot Train Battle outside Highgarden, the mother of Dragons cannot keep calm. Henceforth, she attacks the armies of undead along with her dragons and burns thousands of wights successfully. But, (spoilers!) one of Dany's dragons dies as the Night King hurls a javelin right in his neck.

You must be curious to know which one (dragon) it is! For that, you have to watch the upcoming episode of the series which will be aired on August 20 on HBO and HBO Canada at 9 pm ET.

Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (August 21) at 7.30 am IST and Tuesday (August 22) on Star World. Apart from that, one can watch it on HBO Now, Hulu, Sling TV live online.

Watch the preview of Game of Thrones season 7 episode 6 below.