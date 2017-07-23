Television's one of the most sex-drenched dramas Game of Thrones season 7 opened with one of the sexless episodes of the series. Season 7's premiere shattered all the previous records of viewerships as it drew nearly 16.1 million viewers.

Out of which, nearly 10.1 million viewers watched the GoT season 7 episode 1 directly on television and rest of the 6 million viewers have been pulled in through DVR, HBO apps, and other platforms.

At the end of GoT season 7 episode 1, we see that Daenerys Targaryen arrives at the Drangonstone and is ready to kickstart his new mission, attacking King's Landing. Hence, in the second episode of season 7 titled Stormborn, we will see the mother of Dragons and her entire army preparing for their big mission.

Also, the trailer for episode 2 dropped by the HBO, teases the make-out session of Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sands. Not only that, the trailer hints at several other significant details such as Daenerys' meeting with Jon Snow, and the Littlefinger aka Lord Petyr Baelish is nearly killed by the King in the North for some unknown reason.

However, it was just a short preview clip for the episode 2. But there was a one-minute long trailer revealed at San Diego Comic-Con which teases the plot twists for the remaining six episodes of the season.

You can watch the trailer for GoT season 7 episode 2 here.

And, it features every key character of the fantasy series. From Cersei Lannister's warning to her people that the Mad King's daughter (Daenerys) would invade the King's Landing to Jaime and her make-out session. Oh, also Meliandre aka The Red Woman meets Khaleesi finally as she proclaims, "I believe you have a role to play, as does another." Meanwhile, Sansa Stark is getting some valuable advice from the Littlefinger. And, it seems like romance is blossoming between Missandei and 'unsullied' Greyworm.

Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2 titled Stormborn will be aired July 23 on HBO and HBO Canada at 9 pm ET. Indian viewers can watch it on Hotstar on Monday (July 24) at 7.30 am IST. Apart from that, one can watch it on HBO Now, Hulu, Sling TV live online.

Watch the Game of Thrones Comic-Con trailer below.