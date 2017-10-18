Empire will feature troubled moments for the Lyons when it returns with episode 4 of season 4 this Wednesday, October 18, at 8 PM EST. The fourth episode is titled Bleeding War.

The official synopsis states that the upcoming episode will focus on Bella's first birthday party. The special Prince and Princesses party with a Prince tribute will bring back haunting memories for one of the Lyons.

The short summary also states that Cookie's plan to select the number one album for Empire's 20-For-20 through a competition between all of the label's top artists will inspire Jamal to work on his newest song.

The viewers of Empire season 4 can also look forward to a special performance by Cookie in episode 4. According to cast member Taraji P Henson, her character might come up with a new song to remind about his luscious abilities.

"She might, I don't know. They've tried, but I just see how much work the boys have to do when they perform. They're young, and that's what they do. I like to perform, but my thing is more theatre. It's not the same. If I was playing a character who was a singer and would go out and command the stage, that could be fun," the actress told Variety.

Meanwhile, here is the official synopsis for Empire season 4 episode 5, titled The Fool: