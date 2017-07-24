Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, aka "The Rock," has teamed up with Apple for a three-minute ad, which also features the company's AI-based virtual assistant, Siri. The commercial, titled "The Rock x Siri: Dominate The Day," was released on Apple's YouTube channel on Monday.

So, what the new Siri-themed ad is all about? Considering the increasing competition in the field of AI-powered virtual assistants, it's apparently Apple's glorified attempt to tell people once again how capable Siri is of assisting them in their everyday life.

"You should never, ever, under any circumstances, underestimate how much Dwayne Johnson can get done in a day with Siri. Follow the world's busiest actor and Siri as they dominate the day," Apple said in the description of the new ad.

The poster, which Johnson shared on both Twitter and Facebook, revealed that the ad would feature car chases, space travel, an alien fight and a concert performance. According to Johnson, the ad – which he calls a "movie" – would be the "dopest," and that it was made to "motivate you to get out there and get the job done."

Johnson told TechCrunch that the ad was the result of collaboration between Apple Seven Bucks Productions, a production company Johnson co-founded with Dany Garcia.

The unusual alliance between Johnson and Apple comes at a time when the company is preparing to release the HomePod, a Siri-powered smart speaker. The device, which was unveiled at this year's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), is expected to take on rivals like Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Check out The Rock x Siri: Dominate The Day ad below:

The latest ad comes nearly a month after Apple teamed up with French director Michel Gondry for a short film. The 11-minute movie, called "Détour", was shot entirely on the iPhone, and was accompanied by six short tutorial videos with some video capturing tips for iPhone users.

Last year, Taylor Swift also appeared in a short advertisement for Apple Music.