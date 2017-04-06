President Tom Kirkman is finally in control with former president Cornelius Moss by his side. Designated Survivor's episode 14 showed Kirkman's smartness helping him buy time before the genocide begins in Africa.

The move has certainly helped him shed the weak President tag. Now that he has embarked on the journey, episode 15 will see Kirkman, alongside his new Secretary of State, Moss, taking charge to restore order in the country while Agent Wells will dig deeper into the attacks on the Capitol.

According to the official synopsis, the episode will see Kirkman announcing his new agenda to reset the situation in the country. But he will definitely be opposed by many for ringing in changes. While he attempts to fix things and brings order, his wife Alex's controversial public statement threatens to foil his plans.

While the White House is busy managing the new development, Agent Wells finds herself in danger as she comes a step closer to unravelling the truth.

However, the episode promo adds more to the synopsis.

President's policy making is also under the cloud as the press questions if it is the President or the first lady making the policies in the wake of her public statements. With every passing day of Kirkman's One Hundred Days, new politics, newer allies and the truth behind the conspiracy slowly begins to unfold.

But there's more in store. And with the episode leading up to the season finale, we could expect someone (guessing Agent Well) die or in grave trouble.

When to watch episode 11: April 4

What time: Wednesday, 10/9c

Where to watch: ABC

Where to stream live online (watch online): Here are a few quick links where you can watch Designated Survivor episode 15 online:

- ABC

- Netflix