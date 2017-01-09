Dance Moms Season 7 returns with episode 7 this Tuesday (January 10) titled The Fresno Curse. According to the official synopsis, the junior group (led by Nia Frazier) will give a "controversial" and "racially-charged" group dance performance.

The promo shows Abby telling her students, "We have maids". Nia Sioux, Daviana Fletcher, and Camryn Bridges will don the role of servants. However, Nia's mother Holly seems upset as Abby steps on a "very sensitive subject." Later Abby is seen telling her student, "If the routine doesn't win, that pressure's on your shoulders."

Here the official synopsis reads:

Abby and the ALDC are trying to break the losing streak in Fresno, CA. Holly's nerves are frayed when Abby announces the theme for a controversial and racially-charged group dance. Meanwhile, Elliana and Maesi's duet brings out the worst in Yolanda and Jamie's already toxic relationship.

The spoiler site of Dance Moms says the group dance "Good Help is Hard to Find", led by Nia, placed first overall in Teen Division. Besides, Brynn and Cameryn's duet (Jazz) on "Snap that" will put them on top in Teen Division. Another ALDC member, Daviana Fletcher, has returned this week after missing the last two competitions.

However, this is not the first time that Abby put pressure on Nia Frazier. In the last episode of season 7, the ALDC coach gave her the first solo in over a year. As Nia is the only contestant who has been on the reality show since Season 1, Abby made it clear that she would not waste a moment to evict her from the team if she ends up losing.

"Nia has not done a solo in a long long time. Nia, you're gonna go out there and win it or I'm afraid this is the end of our journey. I don't think there's a come back for you," the ALDC coach warned her.

Dance Moms season 7 episode 7 airs at 9 pm EST on Lifetime. You can live-stream the episode via My Lifetime. Watch the promo below.