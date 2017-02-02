Singer Bruce Springsteen slammed US President Donald Trump after he "blasted" Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during a tense phone call and then hung up on him.

Trump reportedly yelled at his Australian counterpart in a row over a refugee swap deal agreed with the Obama administration. Turnbull's call with Trump was scheduled for an hour, but the US president hung up the call after half an hour, reports suggest.

Springsteen, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton, mocked Trump for his phone call with Turnbull during a concert in Melbourne. Before starting the concert, he told his fans, "We stand before you embarrassed Americans tonight." Later, he sang the 1960s famous hit Don't Hang Up by The Orlons.

"This is a song from 1965 by The Orlons. We're going to use this to send a letter back home," he said at the concert and then began singing the song, "Don't hang up, oh no pretty darling, baby don't hang up don't hang up like you always do, I know you think our love is true. I'll explain the facts to you, don't hang up."

After the concert, several people tweeted in support of Springsteen and praised him for supporting Turnbull.

Check the video and Twitter reactions below:

He's on it! @springsteen starts first Melbourne show "sending a message home" covering Don't Hang Up for Trump v Turnbull pic.twitter.com/dV38VBXFaQ — cameron adams (@cameron_adams) February 2, 2017