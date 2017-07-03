Bride Of The Water God, the much awaited tvN series that is also known as The Bride of Habaek, will premiere this Monday, July 3, at 10pm KST. Episode 1 will feature f(x) member Krystal Jung as a goddess named Moo Ra.

The Korean period drama revolves around a complicated love triangle between the goddess, a water god named Ha Baek and the neuropsychiatrist So Ah. While the male protagonist will be portrayed by Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo star Nam Joo Hyuk, the female lead will be played by actress Shin Se Kyung of Six Flying Dragons fame.

Other lead cast members in the mini-series are Uncontrollably Fond actor Lim Ju Hwan as the CEO of a resort and the rival of water god named Hoo Ye and Drinking Solo star Gong Myung as the wind god Bi Ryum, who falls in love with the goddess.

Since Bride Of The Water God is roughly based on a popular sunjung manhwa (Korean comic series) of the same name, fans are desperately waiting to watch the reincarnation of their favourite characters onscreen.

According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times, India Edition, 45 percent of the participants said that they are excited to watch the f(x) member Kystal Jung as Moo Ra, the goddess. Twenty six percent of those who participated in the poll revealed that they are looking forward to see Nam Joo Hyuk as the water god Ha Baek. A section of fans are even curious to see Gong Myung as the wind god Bi Ryum and Shin Se Kyung as the neuropsychiatrist.

Click hereto watch Bride Of The Water God episode 1 (premiere) live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: