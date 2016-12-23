The Sydney Sixers will be looking to continue their winning momentum after they defeated the Sydney Thunder in the opening match of the BBL, while the Hobart Hurricanes will be looking to pick up their first win of the tournament as the two teams face off at the Sydney Cricket Ground later today.

After finishing bottom of the table in the last edition of the Big Bash League, the Sydney Sixers could not have asked for a better start to this tournament. In their first match against the Sydney Thunder they put in a strong all round performance with the ball as Dwarshuis, Mennie and Bollinger each picked up two wickets as they managed to restrict the Thunder to a score of 159.

However, it was their team's performance with the bat that caught everyone's attention. They managed to defeat the Sydney Thunder with two overs remaining and nine wickets in hand as Daniel Hughes and Moises Henriques both scored a 50. After such a dominating display in the first match, the Sixers will be looking to pick up their first win at home as they look to make it two wins out of two.

The Hobart Hurricanes will look to put last season's seventh place finish behind them as the team from Tasmania will want to get off to a winning start and pick up some early points. Ben Dunk, who recently joined the Adelaide Strikers from Hobart Hurricanes, will be a huge miss for them as evidence by his 85 runs from 43 ball against the Brisbane Heat.

A major talking point for the Hurricanes this season is the signing of Kumar Sangakkara. Despite Sangakkara having a poor season in the edition of the Big Bash League, he will be determined to turn his fortunes around this season. There is no doubt that Sangakkara is one of the best wicketkeeper–batsmen to play the game and his experience and talent will be crucial if the Hurrricanes are to have a better season than the last.

Tim Paine will captain the Hobart Hurricanes and along with him, Dan Christian and George Bailey, the Hurricanes have some heavy hitters who can certainly make a difference to their team. The Hurricanes have also signed two experienced bowlers in Shaun Tait and Stuart Broad. The duo will lead the bowling line for the Hobart Hurricanes and they will have to be at their best if they are to avoid a similar hammering as the Sydney Thunder experienced at the hands of the Sixers.

Squads:

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Sam Billings, Doug Bollinger, Johan Botha, Harry Conway, Ben Dwarshuis, Brad Haddin, Daniel Hughes, Joe Mennie, Stephen O'Keefe, Jason Roy, Jordan Silk

Hobart Hurricanes: Tim Paine (c), Darcy Short, Kumar Sangakkara, Dominic Michael, George Bailey, Dan Christian, Hamish Kingston, Shaun Tait, Cameron Boyce, Stuart Broad, Clive Rose, Beau Webster, Jon Wells

The Big Bash League 2016-17 match between Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes is set to start at 18:10 local time (07:10 GMT | 12:40 IST).

Where to watch

India: Star Sports 2/HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.com

Australia: TV: Network Ten. Live Streaming: Bigbash.com.au

United Kingdom:TV:Sky Sports 2/HD2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports

USA and Canada:Willow TV

South Africa: Supersport